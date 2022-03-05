Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

SMIH stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

