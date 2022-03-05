SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Engaged Capital Llc Buys 22,561 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

STKL stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $531.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. dropped their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

