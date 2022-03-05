SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Engaged Capital Llc Buys 22,561 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
STKL stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $531.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
