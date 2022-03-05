Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

SUPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

