Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SGY stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,265. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,583,038.21. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,441 shares of company stock valued at $134,458 in the last three months.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

