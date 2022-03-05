Susquehanna Reiterates Buy Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.