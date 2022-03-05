SVB Leerink Increases Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $24.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

