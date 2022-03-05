SVB Leerink Weighs in on ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $23.28 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at about $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,184,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.