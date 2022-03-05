SVB Leerink Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $36.04.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

