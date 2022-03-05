Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.8 days.

SWPFF remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Swire Properties has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

