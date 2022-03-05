Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.45 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
