Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

