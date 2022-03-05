Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

