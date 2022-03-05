Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $130.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

