Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 664 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 841,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.