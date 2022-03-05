Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Syneos Health worth $87,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Syneos Health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 66.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

