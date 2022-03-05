Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.06. 878,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.12 and its 200 day moving average is $326.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock worth $107,586,674. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.