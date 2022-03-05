Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Shares Down 0.6%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $43.05. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.