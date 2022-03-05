Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $40.18. 46,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average session volume of 3,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

