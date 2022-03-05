Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) COO Michael Greenhalgh acquired 2,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $29,888.70.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,088 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $17,070.72.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,100 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $17,237.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

