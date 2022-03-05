Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

TRHC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

