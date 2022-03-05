Tadpole Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.56 or 0.00014106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $4,384.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

