Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TAIT stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
