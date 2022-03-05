Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TAIT stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

