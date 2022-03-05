Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to Buy by MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $166.48. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

