Tali Notman Sells 15,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.