Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Target stock opened at $224.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.14. Target has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

