TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

TaskUs stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,519 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

