Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTM traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,126. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

