Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Sells 53,388 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.96), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($104,584.03).
Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 100 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £150 ($201.26).
TW stock opened at GBX 138.55 ($1.86) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.90 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.02.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.71).
About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
