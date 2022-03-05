Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Sells 53,388 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.96), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($104,584.03).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 100 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £150 ($201.26).

TW stock opened at GBX 138.55 ($1.86) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.90 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.71).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

