TD Securities Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFPUF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of CFPUF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

