TD Securities Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $95.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

PDC Energy stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

