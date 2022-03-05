Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.25

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 206115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIIAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.54) to €0.37 ($0.42) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.39) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

