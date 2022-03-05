Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. adidas has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.