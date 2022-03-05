Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.00.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. adidas has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
