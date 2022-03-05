Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Tenaris worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TS opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.
Tenaris Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.