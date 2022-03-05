Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Tenaris worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE:TS opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Tenaris Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.