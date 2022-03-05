TenUp Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $67,695.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,192,277 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

