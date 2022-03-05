TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $73,740.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

