Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Teradyne by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $5,196,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.