Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,964,633 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.
About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.