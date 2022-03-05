Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,964,633 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

