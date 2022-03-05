Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,855,020.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TSLA opened at $838.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $952.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $924.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $841.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

