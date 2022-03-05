Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA opened at $838.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $952.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $924.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

