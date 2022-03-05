Teucrium Sugar Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,263 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,682% compared to the typical volume of 127 call options.
In related news, CEO Sal Gilbertie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $59,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 1,001.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 155.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter.
Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Sugar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.