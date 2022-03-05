The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 151.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

