The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Rohan Pal Sells 5,120 Shares of Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BCO opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after buying an additional 2,550,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 506,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $18,425,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

