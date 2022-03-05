The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAKE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.61 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

