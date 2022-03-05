The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.37 billion and the lowest is $4.29 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.91 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 over the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

