The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $516.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 516 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.31), with a volume of 144639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616.50 ($8.27).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £241.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 766.62.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

