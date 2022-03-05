The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITTOY opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.36.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
