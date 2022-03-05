The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITTOY opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

