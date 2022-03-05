The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Buy

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

CIB opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

