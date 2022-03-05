The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.