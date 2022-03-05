The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

About The InterGroup (Get Rating)

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.