The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE GF traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 68,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,243. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $4.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 30.34%.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
