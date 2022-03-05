The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in February

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE GF traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 68,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,243. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $4.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 30.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,334,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

