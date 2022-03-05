The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $138.19. 512,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,316. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

